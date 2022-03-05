Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $139.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

