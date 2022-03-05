China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHCJY remained flat at $$9.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.