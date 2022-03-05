China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHCJY remained flat at $$9.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.83.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China CITIC Bank (CHCJY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.