Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 1,301,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 286.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRRF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

