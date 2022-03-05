Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $518,639.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $105.52 million and $518,639.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $148.60 or 0.00380173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

