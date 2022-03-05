Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. 35,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 380,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CING. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile (NASDAQ:CING)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

