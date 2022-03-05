Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,391 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.7% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $4,778,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $416,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $6,192,977. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

