Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 455,164 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.88% of DiamondHead worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHHC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

