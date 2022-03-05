Citadel Advisors LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $296,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 229.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 297,037 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $3,204,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 202,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

OACB opened at $9.86 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

