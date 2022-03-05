Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $7.52 Million in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.03% of Northern Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,009,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,009,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,520,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLIT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

