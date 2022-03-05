Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 800,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.11% of Software Acquisition Group Inc III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWAG opened at $9.97 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

