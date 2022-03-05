Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,419 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:C traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,262,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,879,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

