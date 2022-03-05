Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,831 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after purchasing an additional 445,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.