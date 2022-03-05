City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.