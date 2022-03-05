CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $616.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009947 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,771,064 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.