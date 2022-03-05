CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLHI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 778,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,459. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Get CLST alerts:

CLST Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.