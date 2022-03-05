CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.43 and a 200 day moving average of $218.47. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

