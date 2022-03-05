Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

RNP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,806. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

