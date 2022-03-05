Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.00% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 57,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

