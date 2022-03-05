CoinFi Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $495,054.00 and $14,626.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00104373 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

