Coinsbit Token (CNB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $33,419.00

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $530,335.43 and $33,419.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00035388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00104235 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.