Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 118.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $540,466.01 and $87.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,379.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.00744507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00205084 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

