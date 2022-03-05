Color Platform Price Up 118.7% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $540,466.01 and approximately $87.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 118.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,379.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.00744507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00205084 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

