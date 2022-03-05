Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.57 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

