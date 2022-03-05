Comerica Bank Acquires 8,035 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Upstart were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $33,524,433. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPST opened at $128.27 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.80.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

