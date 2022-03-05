Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

