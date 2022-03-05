Comerica Bank Has $4.37 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,135,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

ABC opened at $147.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $101.84 and a 1 year high of $147.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

