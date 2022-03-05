Comerica Bank Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Comerica Bank raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,325,000 after buying an additional 180,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after buying an additional 210,568 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

