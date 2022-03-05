Comerica Bank Purchases 110,862 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 143.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Wendy’s worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,199,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 127,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

