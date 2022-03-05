Comerica Bank Sells 38,444 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

