Comerica Bank Sells 5,357 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $170.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

