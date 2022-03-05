Comerica Bank Sells 6,388 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.05.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.