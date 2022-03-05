Comerica Bank Sells 654 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,269 shares of company stock valued at $47,430,529 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $183.19 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.11 and a 12-month high of $190.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average is $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

