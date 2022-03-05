Comerica Bank Sells 6,630 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $150.13 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

