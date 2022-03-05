Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,758 shares of company stock worth $2,950,593 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.39 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

