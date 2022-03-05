CommerceBlock (CBT) Price Reaches $0.0153 on Top Exchanges

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104667 BTC.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock (CBT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.