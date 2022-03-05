Compound (COMP) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $109.43 or 0.00277190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $723.23 million and $51.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 142.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,609,066 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

