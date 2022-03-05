Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.16

Shares of Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $15.65. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 1,321 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

About Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.