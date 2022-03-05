Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $839,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $68,762,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,164,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,244,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.