Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,173 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 611.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 97,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,391 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.66. 923,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

