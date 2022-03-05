Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 47.4% in February

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.1 days.

CNSWF stock traded down $70.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,643.24. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,260.00 and a 1-year high of $1,919.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,699.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,716.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.33.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

