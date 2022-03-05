ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0003 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $478,580.73 and approximately $9,660.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00233787 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

