Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 794.3 days.

CTTAF traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $158.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.61.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

