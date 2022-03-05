Contrasting SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Z’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.67 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Z $11.38 billion 3.04 $659.36 million N/A N/A

Z has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Z’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Z N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SurgePays and Z, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Z 0 0 1 0 3.00

SurgePays presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.52%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Z.

Summary

Z beats SurgePays on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Z Company Profile (Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium. It also provides the settlement finance related services. The company was founded on January 31, 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

