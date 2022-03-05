Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 3,415,654 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cool Technologies (WARM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.