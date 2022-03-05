Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $41.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $374.02 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.