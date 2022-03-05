Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.8 days.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $801.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

