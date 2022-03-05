Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.96.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.