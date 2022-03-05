Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 91,282,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,884,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

