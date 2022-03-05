Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $45.15 on Friday, hitting $2,912.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,309.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

