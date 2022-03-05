Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $91.24 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.92 or 0.06711815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,398.92 or 0.99942035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002919 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.